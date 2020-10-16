FY2020 EPS Estimates for ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Increased by Analyst

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for ITT in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.72. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get ITT alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ITT from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

ITT stock opened at $64.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.64. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $514.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.49 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 21.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,779,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,393,000 after acquiring an additional 61,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,061,000 after acquiring an additional 32,199 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 37.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,003,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,511,000 after acquiring an additional 275,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,821,000 after acquiring an additional 19,020 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.