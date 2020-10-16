Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ingenico Group – GCS’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:INGIY)

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Ingenico Group – GCS (OTCMKTS:INGIY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ingenico Group – GCS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ingenico Group – GCS’s FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingenico Group – GCS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ingenico Group – GCS in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ingenico Group – GCS in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ingenico Group – GCS in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

OTCMKTS INGIY opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.21. Ingenico Group – GCS has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $35.45.

Ingenico Group – GCS Company Profile

Ingenico Group – GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, mobile, and online channels worldwide. It offers in-store solutions, such as payment terminals and applications; management of installed terminals, including security application updates; connectivity; after-sales services; centralization of transactions; end-to-end security from terminal to bank or processor; value-added services; and customer loyalty solutions, including loyalty card, loyalty program management, prepaid card, gift card management, customer data analysis, and marketing campaign management.

