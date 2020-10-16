FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Imperial Tobacco Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.36.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMBBY. ValuEngine cut shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of IMBBY stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. Imperial Tobacco Group has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Imperial Tobacco Group Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Earnings History and Estimates for Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Tobacco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Tobacco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokers Offer Predictions for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Issued By B.Riley Securit
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Issued By B.Riley Securit
FY2020 EPS Estimates for ITT Inc Increased by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for ITT Inc Increased by Analyst
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ingenico Group – GCS’s FY2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ingenico Group – GCS’s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
HENKEL AG & CO/S Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share
HENKEL AG & CO/S Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report