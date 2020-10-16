FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Imperial Tobacco Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.36.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMBBY. ValuEngine cut shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of IMBBY stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. Imperial Tobacco Group has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Imperial Tobacco Group Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

