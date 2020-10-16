HENKEL AG & CO/S Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wylenzek now expects that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HENKEL AG & CO/S’s FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HENKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

HENKY opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $21.03. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

