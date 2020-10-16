Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Mack Cali Realty in a report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mack Cali Realty’s FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of CLI opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Mack Cali Realty has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $23.89.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.91 million. Mack Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 50.48%. Mack Cali Realty’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 105,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 63,458 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 13,412 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

