FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Freeport-McMoRan Inc Issued By B.Riley Securit (NYSE:FCX)

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Research analysts at B.Riley Securit boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. B.Riley Securit analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the natural resource company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

FCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Earnings History and Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

