Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BMTC. Hovde Group lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bryn Mawr Bank from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.94.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $60.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.88 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMTC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

