Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F5 Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now expects that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $6.71 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FFIV. MKM Partners decreased their price target on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.37.

F5 Networks stock opened at $132.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $156.36. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.35.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $583.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain purchased 8,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.52 per share, with a total value of $1,100,351.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,518.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,028 shares of company stock valued at $423,258. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 7.1% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 74,385 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 149,106 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,475 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at $819,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.