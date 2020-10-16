Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for First Republic Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.35. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.18.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $125.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $128.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.99.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 625.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

