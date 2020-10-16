AvalonBay Communities, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $8.92 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $8.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.77. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.18 EPS.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVB. Truist dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

AVB stock opened at $153.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.82. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $229.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.02 and a 200-day moving average of $155.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 82.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.