Wedbush Weighs in on First Republic Bank’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for First Republic Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.47. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.18.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $125.62 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $128.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,989,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,552,000 after buying an additional 100,902 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,486,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,158,000 after buying an additional 593,575 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,020,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,128,000 after buying an additional 1,054,879 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,686,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,778,000 after buying an additional 307,383 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,992,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,909,000 after buying an additional 34,486 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

