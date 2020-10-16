British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.29 Per Share

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for British American Tobacco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BTI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NYSE:BTI opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $45.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 737.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in British American Tobacco by 359.3% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 567.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

