TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Stock analysts at B.Riley Securit decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for TriState Capital in a report released on Monday, October 12th. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.29. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on TriState Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

TSC opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $404.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.97.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. TriState Capital had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $46.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.93 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 735,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,734,000 after buying an additional 89,858 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,191 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 169,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 122,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 213,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,159. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,718.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $224,407 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.