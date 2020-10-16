Raymond James Comments on Enbridge Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst C. Cox now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.96. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

NYSE:ENB opened at $29.27 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average of $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 22.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 155,763,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,533,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059,331 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 55.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,899,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $869,790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695,387 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $291,656,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $242,440,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 70.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,530,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $398,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

