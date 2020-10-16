Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fastenal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

FAST has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $44.62 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $49.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average of $42.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $403,767.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,032 shares in the company, valued at $844,449.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $683,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,724 shares of company stock worth $4,473,812. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Fastenal by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 1.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Fastenal by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

