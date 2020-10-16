FY2020 EPS Estimates for Albemarle Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Albemarle in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.55. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $764.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.31 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Vertical Group raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $94.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.40. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $5,901,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 236,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 216.7% during the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 90,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 62,070 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $239,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 14.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 23.7% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 202,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,086,000 after buying an additional 38,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

