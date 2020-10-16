Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) – Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.30). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 39.13%.

APTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

APTS stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $278.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 37,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 18.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 83.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 290,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

