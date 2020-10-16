Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the September 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ HOTH opened at $1.80 on Friday. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hoth Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop two topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

