Short Interest in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Grows By 90.5%

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 90.5% from the September 15th total of 860,700 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 423,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $65,282,617.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $9,792,382.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 28,373 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 12.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 4.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the first quarter worth approximately $8,288,000. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $20.31 on Friday. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

HTLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

