AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 583,700 shares, a growth of 90.7% from the September 15th total of 306,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Shares of AAGIY stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. AIA Group has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $45.23.
AIA Group Company Profile
See Also: Market Indexes
Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.