AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 583,700 shares, a growth of 90.7% from the September 15th total of 306,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of AAGIY stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. AIA Group has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $45.23.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability income protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, Asia benefits network, credit insurance, and retirement solutions for businesses.

