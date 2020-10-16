Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Down 40.9% in September

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the September 15th total of 204,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.3 days.

Shares of STKAF opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. Stockland has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $3.64.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STKAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stockland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Stockland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

