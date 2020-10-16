Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Short Interest Update

Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,500 shares, an increase of 90.7% from the September 15th total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of MYO opened at $4.53 on Friday. Myomo has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYO. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Myomo by 100.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Myomo from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Myomo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

