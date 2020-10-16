EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EDNMY shares. Bank of America upgraded EDENRED S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. HSBC upgraded EDENRED S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS EDNMY opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.94. EDENRED S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $27.58.

About EDENRED S A/ADR

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for EDENRED S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDENRED S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Short Interest in Heartland Express, Inc. Grows By 90.5%
Short Interest in Heartland Express, Inc. Grows By 90.5%
AIA Group Limited Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
AIA Group Limited Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Stockland Short Interest Down 40.9% in September
Stockland Short Interest Down 40.9% in September
Myomo Inc Short Interest Update
Myomo Inc Short Interest Update
EDENRED S A/ADR Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
EDENRED S A/ADR Sees Large Drop in Short Interest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report