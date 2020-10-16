EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EDNMY shares. Bank of America upgraded EDENRED S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. HSBC upgraded EDENRED S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get EDENRED S A/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS EDNMY opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.94. EDENRED S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $27.58.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for EDENRED S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDENRED S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.