Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Amex Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Amex Exploration alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMXEF opened at $2.14 on Friday. Amex Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

Amex Exploration Inc, a mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold and base metal projects in Canada. It holds interests in the Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds 100% interests in the Cameron property which, consists of 13 mining claims covering an area of 731 hectares; Madeleine West property consisting of 11 mining claims covering an area of 617 hectares; Madeleine East property, which consists of 3 mining claims covering an area of 168 hectares; and Pusticamica property consisting of 46 mining claims covering an area of 2,600 hectares situated in Lebel-sur-QuÃ©villon, Quebec.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.