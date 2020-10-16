Short Interest in Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Expands By 91.1%

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,008,500 shares, an increase of 91.1% from the September 15th total of 2,620,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.1 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PWCDF shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $32.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.70.

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

