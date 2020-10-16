Short Interest in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Drops By 41.4%

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 403,100 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the September 15th total of 688,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities started coverage on Telenav in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Telenav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Telenav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telenav currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Telenav by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 170,616 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Telenav by 11.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Telenav during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Telenav by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Telenav by 66.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Telenav stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Telenav has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.67 million, a P/E ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Telenav had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $35.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Telenav will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

