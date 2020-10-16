Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the September 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Regional Health Properties stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.44% of Regional Health Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Regional Health Properties alerts:

RHE opened at $1.44 on Friday. Regional Health Properties has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.72.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term and senior living. The company's facilities offer a range of health care and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.