Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Short Interest Down 41.5% in September

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the September 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

MOBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of MOBL stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Mobileiron has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $818.19 million, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 97.93% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $58.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mobileiron will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $43,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 366,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,682.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Simon Biddiscombe sold 105,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $733,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,010.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOBL. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileiron during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mobileiron in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mobileiron in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mobileiron in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mobileiron in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

