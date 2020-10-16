Mikros Systems Co. (OTCMKTS:MKRS) Short Interest Update

Mikros Systems Co. (OTCMKTS:MKRS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 94.0% from the September 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
MKRS stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. Mikros Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $3.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.11.
About Mikros Systems
Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Mikros Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mikros Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.