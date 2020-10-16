Mikros Systems Co. (OTCMKTS:MKRS) Short Interest Update

Mikros Systems Co. (OTCMKTS:MKRS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 94.0% from the September 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

MKRS stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. Mikros Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $3.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.11.

About Mikros Systems

Mikros Systems Corporation engages in the research and development of electronic systems technology for military and commercial applications in the United States. The company offers Adaptive Diagnostic Electronic Portable Testset, an automated maintenance workstation to reduce the time required to align the AN/SPY-1 radar system aboard the U.S.

