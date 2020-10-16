Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the September 15th total of 6,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZSAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Zosano Pharma from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.70.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

ZSAN opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03. Zosano Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.19.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts predict that Zosano Pharma will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZSAN. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,431 shares during the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.