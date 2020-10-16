Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the September 15th total of 6,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZSAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Zosano Pharma from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.70.

ZSAN opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03. Zosano Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.19.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts predict that Zosano Pharma will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZSAN. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,431 shares during the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Short Interest in Heartland Express, Inc. Grows By 90.5%
Short Interest in Heartland Express, Inc. Grows By 90.5%
AIA Group Limited Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
AIA Group Limited Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Stockland Short Interest Down 40.9% in September
Stockland Short Interest Down 40.9% in September
Myomo Inc Short Interest Update
Myomo Inc Short Interest Update
EDENRED S A/ADR Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
EDENRED S A/ADR Sees Large Drop in Short Interest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report