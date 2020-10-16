G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Up 91.5% in September

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,100 shares, an increase of 91.5% from the September 15th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:GPHBF opened at $0.06 on Friday. G6 Materials has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.11.

G6 Materials Company Profile

G6 Materials Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary composites and coatings based on graphene and other materials for aerospace, automotive, medical prosthetics, and military sectors worldwide. The company offers conductive graphene filament that allows users to 3D print electrically conductive components using desktop 3D printers.

