G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Up 91.5% in September

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,100 shares, an increase of 91.5% from the September 15th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS:GPHBF opened at $0.06 on Friday. G6 Materials has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.11.
G6 Materials Company Profile
