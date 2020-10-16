Short Interest in NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Rises By 91.7%

NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDTY opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NTT DATA CORP/ADR has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $14.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.58.

NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. NTT DATA CORP/ADR had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NTT DATA CORP/ADR will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTDTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NTT DATA CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NTT DATA CORP/ADR in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EME and LATAM segments. The company offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

