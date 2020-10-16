Petrogress Inc (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Short Interest Down 41.0% in September

Petrogress Inc (OTCMKTS:PGAS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the September 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,512,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Petrogress stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. Petrogress has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.10.

Get Petrogress alerts:

About Petrogress

Petrogress, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated merchant of petroleum products. It supplies and trades in light petroleum fuel oil, refined oil products, and other petrochemical products to local refineries in West Africa and Mediterranean countries. The company also operates four vessels for transportation of petroleum products.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrogress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrogress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.