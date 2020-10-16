Petrogress Inc (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Short Interest Down 41.0% in September

Petrogress Inc (OTCMKTS:PGAS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the September 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,512,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Petrogress stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. Petrogress has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.10.
