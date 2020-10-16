Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) Decreases By 41.6%

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the September 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE RFI opened at $11.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $15.84.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th.
About Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
