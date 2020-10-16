Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) Decreases By 41.6%

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the September 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE RFI opened at $11.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $15.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 156,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 12.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 12.0% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 23,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 28.2% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

