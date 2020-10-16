Short Interest in SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) Rises By 91.2%

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a growth of 91.2% from the September 15th total of 26,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTX. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SMTC by 29.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SMTC by 20.0% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SMTC by 40.2% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 366,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 105,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SMTC by 872.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 436,208 shares in the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMTX opened at $3.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SMTC has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $101.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 1.33.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.40 million. SMTC had a positive return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SMTC will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

SMTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded SMTC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

