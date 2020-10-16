Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Short Interest Update

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 94.3% from the September 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dover Motorsports stock. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Dover Motorsports accounts for approximately 1.2% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 3.11% of Dover Motorsports worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVD opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. Dover Motorsports has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a negative return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

