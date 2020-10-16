Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Short Interest Up 92.9% in September

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the September 15th total of 518,300 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $55.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.92. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $63.88.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.41 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $914,201.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,195,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,131,000 after purchasing an additional 30,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,130,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,711,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 839,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,179,000 after purchasing an additional 209,099 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Malibu Boats by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 499,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 231,469 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

