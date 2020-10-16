Critical Comparison: Jutal Offshore Oil Services (OTCMKTS:JUTOY) vs. Newpark Resources (OTCMKTS:NR)

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) and Jutal Offshore Oil Services (OTCMKTS:JUTOY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Newpark Resources and Jutal Offshore Oil Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newpark Resources -8.64% -5.60% -3.46% Jutal Offshore Oil Services N/A N/A N/A

83.4% of Newpark Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Newpark Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Newpark Resources and Jutal Offshore Oil Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newpark Resources 0 2 0 1 2.67 Jutal Offshore Oil Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Newpark Resources currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 266.12%. Given Newpark Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Newpark Resources is more favorable than Jutal Offshore Oil Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Newpark Resources and Jutal Offshore Oil Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newpark Resources $820.12 million 0.09 -$12.95 million $0.08 10.24 Jutal Offshore Oil Services $254.76 million 0.55 $640,000.00 N/A N/A

Jutal Offshore Oil Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Newpark Resources.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc. provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions. The Mats and Integrated Services segment offers composite mat rental, construction, and related site services to customers in various markets, including oil and gas exploration and production, electrical transmission and distribution, pipeline, solar, petrochemical, and construction industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Jutal Offshore Oil Services

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited is engaged in providing integrated professional services to offshore oil & gas as well as shipbuilding industries. The Company offers its services. Its oil & gas services comprise construction of oil and gas facilities; technical support services; design, procurement and fabrication of oil & gas processing equipment and procurement services. Services provided by Jutal to the shipbuilding industry include tank coating and general coating, electrical installation and commissioning, fabrication of steel structures and pipelines and comprehensive project management. Services for civil and engineering industry include design, supply and installation of aluminum alloy formwork and large system steel formwork for concrete construction, as well as design, fabrication and installation of steel structures in high-rise buildings, bridges and various podiums and halls. Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, Peoples’ Republic of China.

