Critical Contrast: Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) and IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC)

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) and Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IMAC and Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMAC 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

IMAC presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 408.99%. Given IMAC’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IMAC is more favorable than Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of IMAC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of IMAC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IMAC and Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMAC $15.13 million 0.69 -$6.50 million N/A N/A Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group $124.83 million 1.20 $19.72 million ($1.42) -4.46

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has higher revenue and earnings than IMAC.

Profitability

This table compares IMAC and Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMAC -46.65% -85.82% -31.43% Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group -11.63% -3.06% -1.23%

Summary

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group beats IMAC on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc. provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions. As of March 26, 2020, the company owned or managed 14 outpatient clinics in Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, and Illinois. IMAC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments. The company also provides general healthcare and other aesthetic medical services, such as internal medicine, urology, gynecology, and obstetrics treatment services, as well as dentistry, dermatology, and hair loss treatment services. It operates 25 treatment centers in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

