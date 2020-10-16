Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Eight Capital

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) was downgraded by equities researchers at Eight Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TV. Raymond James set a C$0.10 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.05 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.18.

Shares of TSE:TV opened at C$0.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.80, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $109.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$59.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trevali Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

