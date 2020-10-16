Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of KDP opened at $29.44 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.