Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) PT Raised to C$90.00 at Eight Capital

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Eight Capital from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. CSFB increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

TSE WPM opened at C$66.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion and a PE ratio of 84.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$26.99 and a twelve month high of C$76.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.46.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.94 million. Research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.18, for a total transaction of C$3,421,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$384,562. Also, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 22,150 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.17, for a total value of C$1,598,565.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,182,853.82. Insiders have sold a total of 121,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,302,313 over the last 90 days.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

