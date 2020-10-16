Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) PT Raised to C$90.00 at Eight Capital

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Eight Capital from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.63% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. CSFB increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.
TSE WPM opened at C$66.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion and a PE ratio of 84.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$26.99 and a twelve month high of C$76.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.46.
In related news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.18, for a total transaction of C$3,421,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$384,562. Also, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 22,150 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.17, for a total value of C$1,598,565.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,182,853.82. Insiders have sold a total of 121,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,302,313 over the last 90 days.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
