Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) versus Covia (NYSE:CVIA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) and Covia (NYSE:CVIA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hi-Crush and Covia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hi-Crush -92.77% -17.67% -5.65% Covia -129.70% -144.87% -19.81%

This table compares Hi-Crush and Covia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hi-Crush $636.37 million 0.02 -$413.56 million N/A N/A Covia $1.60 billion 0.05 -$1.29 billion ($1.20) -0.40

Hi-Crush has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Covia.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hi-Crush and Covia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hi-Crush 3 1 0 0 1.25 Covia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hi-Crush presently has a consensus price target of $0.63, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. Given Hi-Crush’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hi-Crush is more favorable than Covia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of Hi-Crush shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Covia shares are held by institutional investors. 34.8% of Hi-Crush shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Covia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hi-Crush beats Covia on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hi-Crush Company Profile

Hi-Crush, Inc. engages in the production of monocrystalline sand. It owns, operates, and develops sand reserves and related excavation as well as processing facilities. The firm supplies frac sand and logistics services. The company was founded on May 8, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Covia Company Profile

Covia Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of diversified mineral-based and material solutions. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Industrial. The Energy segment offers the oil and gas industry a comprehensive portfolio of raw frac sand, value-added-proppants, well-cementing additives, gravel-packing media and drilling mud additives. The Industrial segment provides raw, value-added and custom-blended products to the glass, ceramics, metals, coatings, polymers, construction, foundry, filtration, sports and recreation and various other industries. The company was founded on June 1, 2018 and is headquartered in Chesterland, OH.

