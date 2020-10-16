ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) from GBX 3,650 ($47.69) to GBX 4,900 ($64.02) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,807 ($62.80).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 4,644 ($60.67) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,049.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,530.26. ASOS Plc has a one year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a one year high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

