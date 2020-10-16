Devro (LON:DVO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Devro (LON:DVO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

DVO stock opened at GBX 164.40 ($2.15) on Wednesday. Devro has a 52-week low of GBX 116.76 ($1.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 195.40 ($2.55). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 177.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 162.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.19 million and a P/E ratio of -6.68.

About Devro

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Devro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokers Offer Predictions for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Issued By B.Riley Securit
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Issued By B.Riley Securit
FY2020 EPS Estimates for ITT Inc Increased by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for ITT Inc Increased by Analyst
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ingenico Group – GCS’s FY2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ingenico Group – GCS’s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
HENKEL AG & CO/S Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share
HENKEL AG & CO/S Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report