Devro (LON:DVO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Devro (LON:DVO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

DVO stock opened at GBX 164.40 ($2.15) on Wednesday. Devro has a 52-week low of GBX 116.76 ($1.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 195.40 ($2.55). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 177.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 162.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.19 million and a P/E ratio of -6.68.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

