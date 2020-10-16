Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Synthomer (LON:SYNT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 321.40 ($4.20).

Shares of SYNT stock opened at GBX 388 ($5.07) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 318.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 293.90. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.07. Synthomer has a 12 month low of GBX 182.30 ($2.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 433.40 ($5.66).

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Analyst Recommendations for Synthomer (LON:SYNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PAR Technology versus Global Payment Technologies Critical Review
PAR Technology versus Global Payment Technologies Critical Review
Analyzing Montague International & Embraer
Analyzing Montague International & Embraer
Hi-Crush versus Covia Head-To-Head Contrast
Hi-Crush versus Covia Head-To-Head Contrast
Ergo Science vs. Meredith Head to Head Review
Ergo Science vs. Meredith Head to Head Review
ASOS Plc Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt
ASOS Plc Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt
Devro Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt
Devro Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report