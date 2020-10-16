Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Synthomer (LON:SYNT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 321.40 ($4.20).

Shares of SYNT stock opened at GBX 388 ($5.07) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 318.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 293.90. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.07. Synthomer has a 12 month low of GBX 182.30 ($2.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 433.40 ($5.66).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

