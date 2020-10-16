Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SZKMY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Suzuki Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of Suzuki Motor stock opened at $178.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.05 and a 200-day moving average of $142.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.46. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $83.43 and a 52-week high of $198.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

