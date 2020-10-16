Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.23.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 1.60. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $38.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 91.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,174,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037,546 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,813,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,546 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 36.5% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,890,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,542 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 312.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,429,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 88.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,821,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,300 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

