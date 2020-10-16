TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCBK. ValuEngine cut TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

TCBK opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. Research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 58.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 11.0% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 14.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

