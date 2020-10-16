Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Repay from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Repay in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Repay from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

Shares of RPAY opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. Repay has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $27.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 million. Repay had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. Research analysts predict that Repay will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 54,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,225,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,297.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Susan Perlmutter sold 70,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $1,572,244.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 238,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,945 shares of company stock worth $17,314,310 in the last ninety days. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth $2,325,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the 2nd quarter worth $6,878,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the 2nd quarter worth $4,162,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 739.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 82,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

